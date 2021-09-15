REDCap Training
This training will cover REDCap surveys and logic. From enabling surveys to automatic survey invitations, we'll demonstrate the full survey functionality in REDCap. In addition, we'll cover hiding/showing fields with branching logic, calculating the difference between 2 dates with a calculated field, and other logical functions available in REDCap. After this training, you will have the ability to create and send surveys in a variety of ways as well as creating more complex projects using logic.events.uiowa.edu
