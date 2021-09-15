Warner attorneys earn kudos
Forty-four Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorneys have been named to the 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers list in the 16th annual publication of Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine. Warner attorneys from Grand Rapids featured on the list are: Loren Andrulis, Charles N. Ash Jr., Edward J. Bardelli, Jeffrey S. Battershall, Andrea J. Bernard, Douglas A. Dozeman, Gaëtan Gerville-Réache, Stephen B. Grow, Brian P. Lennon, Susan Gell Meyers, Lawrence J. Murphy, Matthew T. Nelson, Jeffrey A. Ott, Dean F. Pacific, Janet L. Ramsey, Richard A. Roane, David L.J.M. Skidmore, Robert H. Skilton III, Eugene E. Smary, Gordon J. Toering, W. Michael Van Haren, and Douglas E. Wagner.legalnews.com
