Growing up in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in eastern India, Romita Ray developed a deep appreciation for the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) and its exquisite collection of art and 64 acres of gardens. The urban landmark is the most visited museum in India and resides in a city that served as the capital of the British Indian empire from 1772 until 1911. Envisioned as a British imperial repository of art, artifacts, manuscripts and horticulture by Lord Curzon, viceroy of India from 1899 to 1905, the VMH complex memorializes Queen Victoria after her death in 1901. The building’s foundation stone was laid by the Prince of Wales in 1906 and the VMH was formally opened to the public in 1921.

