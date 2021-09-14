CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the target price for Know Labs (KNWN) stock?

Benzinga
 6 days ago

There are no upcoming dividends for Know Labs. Know Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Know Labs. What sector and industry does Know Labs (KNWN) operate in?. A. Know Labs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are...

www.benzinga.com

The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knwn
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

This high-growth semiconductor stock has an aggressive P/E ratio right now. This restaurant stock can produce great cash flow and growth if you buy on the dip. This fintech stock is slightly too expensive to be considered a value stock. Stocks are expensive right now, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Li Auto

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Economy
Economy
Markets
Markets
Benzinga

Toast Targets $18B Valuation In Upsized US IPO

Restaurant Software firm Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) now plans to sell 21.7 million shares for $34 - $36 per share in an upsized initial public offering. The maximum offering proceeds could reach $782.6 million. The transaction could value Toast at 18 billion based on the expected 499.3 million Class A...
MARKETS
Benzinga

DiDi Co-Founder Shares Exit Plans With Acquaintance: Reuters

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates she plans to exit the company, Reuters reports based on company sources. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) veteran holds a 1.6% stake worth $640 million and controls 23% of the vote. Liu sees...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Iron Condor Option Trade In NKE Stock Could Return 33%

An iron condor is an income trade that profits when a stock stays within a specified range over the course of the trade. One key factor to look for when trading iron condors is a stock with high implied volatility. One stock that meets that criterion is Nike (NYSE: NKE).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Salesforce.Com Insider Trades $6.34 Million In Company Stock

Marc Benioff, Chair The Board And CEO at Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Marc Benioff exercised options to purchase 20,000 Salesforce.Com shares at a price of $59.34 per share for a total of $1,186,800 on September 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $256.02 to $261.01 to raise a total of $5,155,936 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sportradar Gr Questions & Anwsers

You can purchase shares of Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ: SRAD) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Sportradar Gr. Q. What is the target price for Sportradar Gr (SRAD) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Sportradar Gr. Q.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower by 4.3% at $3,314 amid overall market weakness as stocks across sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China volatility. Investors also await the Feds two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. Amazon is also trading lower by 4.7% over the past five sessions as...
STOCKS

