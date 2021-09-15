CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constance Miller

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

Constance Jean (Knotts) Miller entered the Gates of Heaven on Sept. 7, 2021. Constance was born on Dec. 27, 1954 to Betty Jane (Chapman) Knotts and Walter F. Knotts Jr. She was raised in Reedsville, and was a 1973 graduate of Valley High School, Masontown. On Jan. 1, 1973, she married the love of her life, Everett P. Miller Jr. and they were married for over 48 years. They have two daughters, Mary R. Ramsey (Andrew), of Millbrook, Ala.m and Joyce Ann Short (Michael), of Valley, Ala. She was preceded in death by her parents and paternal and maternal grandparents. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Douglas and Dale Knotts.

www.dominionpost.com

