Morgantown, WV

Jacqueline Williams

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline Rose “Jackie” Williams, 84, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Garfield, N.J., a daughter of the late Peter and Frances Scaglione. Jackie, when she was a young lady, moved from New Jersey to Connelsville, Pa., where she lived for many years until she moved to Morgantown in 1997. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Start City, and a former member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Connellsville, Pa. Known for her kindness, giving and compassion, Jackie always helped anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and, above all, family was her most treasured asset. She will truly be missed but her legacy of love and generosity will live forever in many hearts.

