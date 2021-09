“Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn is a familiar name on bestseller lists, but her personal reading tastes run to books most haven't heard about. “I start every conversation about books with 'What's the weirdest things you've read this year? What's the book that you read and later thought, what the hell was that? What an interesting, quirkly little book,'" she told The Associated Press during a recent Zoom interview. Flynn will now be using her judgment in a more official role. She and Emmy-winning writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe will each run imprints at Zando, a new house headed by Molly...

