Day one of the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament is in the books, and it went very fast. Blink, and you'd miss the action. Eight teams finished atop the three-team pools and move on to the gold bracket tomorrow. We've got a quick recap followed by some stars for you, with much more to follow on Championship Saturday and throughout the week. It's a shortlist for day one, as I was bouncing from venue to venue, but tomorrow, all the top-notch play will be at the KiVa Sports Center.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO