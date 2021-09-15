Rave Reviews Out Of TIFF For Powerful New Film Shot In Montana

My buddy sent me a message the other day letting me know that I had to go to Storm Castle Cafe here in Bozeman. Now, keep in mind, the Storm Castle Cafe has been on my shortlist for a while, but this friend of mine lives in Missouri, so I asked "Have you ever been there?" to which he replied, "No, but I saw it on the Food Network, try the Monte Cristo". Chalk another one up to Guy Fieri.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO