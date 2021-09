PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who is ready for fall? Fall officially begins on Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. and we will get a blast of fall air on Wednesday that will cool things off for the back half of the week with highs plummeting to the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will arrive ahead of the front on Tuesday evening, with rain possible through the day on Wednesday. For today, expect increased cloud cover with highs still hitting the mid-80’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Morning lows should dip to the low 60’s in Pittsburgh with places along I-80 seeing morning temperatures in the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO