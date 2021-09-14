There's A Generational Divide Over Proptech, And It Could Help You Snag A Better Salary

Some of the best advice I ever received was packaged in this eight-word statement: "Speed is your enemy; momentum is your friend." It is counsel anchored in a simple idea-- that while we crave forward motion, it is the forward part, in the truest and fullest sense of the word, that we need most of all. The motion part, the part about speed and obsessing over it, and the part we tend to treat with undo reverence, is secondary and supporting. It's a critical distinction leaders too often miss.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO