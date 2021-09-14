CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

There's A Generational Divide Over Proptech, And It Could Help You Snag A Better Salary

By Patrick Sisson, Bisnow National
 7 days ago
The money's been invested. It's just that no one is using what it's been spent on. The rapid rise in proptech investment, which saw more than $50B in venture capital investment in new startups across 2019 and 2020, gives commercial real estate firms the chance to upgrade technology and upskill their workforce. A generational divide is both holding the sector back, but also creating an opportunity for those individuals who have given themselves the right tech skills to mark themselves out in today's job market.

