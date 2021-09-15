CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Asthma: Making the Case for Increasing the Focus on Health-Related Quality of Life

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year in the United States, about 15.4 million people are treated for asthma, but the impact of the disease extends beyond medical care, absenteeism, and mortality. “People with severe asthma are often refractory to standard treatment and have poor symptom control, but little is known about the impact of asthma on health-related quality of life (HRQOL) or health preference values by disease severity,” explains Haesuk Park, PhD. “Healthcare professionals (HCPs) need information on how asthma symptoms or severity affect HRQOL, including physical and mental health, and it’s important to recognize risk factors that negatively influence HRQOL.”

healio.com

Dupilumab improves asthma control, quality of life in children

Dupilumab significantly improved asthma control and quality of life among children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma, researchers reported at the virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress. “Despite optimizing the standard of care therapy, the prevalence of asthma that remains uncontrollable is still high in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
news8000.com

UW Health doctor warns of increase of RSV cases

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT)- Wisconsin Pediatricians and public health officials say a respiratory disease common in kids is spreading earlier than usual. RSV usually results in mild symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults. Symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is...
MADISON, WI
healio.com

Mobile health intervention improves physical activity, quality of life in HF, diabetes

A mobile health intervention that included texts with feedback and updated personalized physical activity goals improved physical activity, quality of life and metabolomic profiling in patients with HF and diabetes, a speaker reported. “It’s well known that regular physical activity is essential to optimal cardiovascular health. In heart failure, we...
HEALTH
the university of hawai'i system

Inequities in asthma health for Native Hawaiian keiki

New public health research shows that emergency department (ED) visits by Native Hawaiian children with asthma account for the largest proportion of the total statewide costs for potentially preventable visits for children’s asthma. Native Hawaiian children have higher rates of asthma, which usually requires daily medications and regular follow-up care. However, Native Hawaiians also face many barriers to regular health care, which leads to higher rates of visits to the ED for children’s asthma attacks.
HAWAII STATE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana After 50

The statistics are surprising: More and more older people are smoking pot, that drug stereotypically associated with disaffected youth. A 2018 review of studies found that the greatest increase in American marijuana use was in people over 50. And according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, marijuana use in people over 65 increased by 75 percent between 2015 and 2018. Those studies also indicate that older people consider marijuana use relatively harmless. But pot can affect people over 50 differently than younger people, sometimes in unexpected ways. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PHARMACEUTICALS
