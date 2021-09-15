Asthma: Making the Case for Increasing the Focus on Health-Related Quality of Life
Each year in the United States, about 15.4 million people are treated for asthma, but the impact of the disease extends beyond medical care, absenteeism, and mortality. “People with severe asthma are often refractory to standard treatment and have poor symptom control, but little is known about the impact of asthma on health-related quality of life (HRQOL) or health preference values by disease severity,” explains Haesuk Park, PhD. “Healthcare professionals (HCPs) need information on how asthma symptoms or severity affect HRQOL, including physical and mental health, and it’s important to recognize risk factors that negatively influence HRQOL.”www.physiciansweekly.com
