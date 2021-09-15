XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Launches New P5 Smart Family Sedan at RMB157,900 to RMB223,900
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XPeng Motors Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), today officially launched its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, marking a generational leap in smart EV technology, safety and sophistication for family cars in its class and price range.www.streetinsider.com
