CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Launches New P5 Smart Family Sedan at RMB157,900 to RMB223,900

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XPeng Motors Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), today officially launched its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, marking a generational leap in smart EV technology, safety and sophistication for family cars in its class and price range.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Decreases Third Quarter Outlook to 24.5K Vehicle Deliveries

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today provided updated delivery outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the production of chips dedicated for...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

XPeng Launches P5 EV Sedan With Advanced Smart Capabilities, Sub-$25,000 Starting Price

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) launched its third mass-produced vehicle model — the P5 sedan — about four months after announcing the new model. XPeng Offers 6 Configurations of P5: XPeng said the new sedan comes in six configurations and is immediately available to order in China. The company termed the new model as a "game-changing" smart car, coming with auto-grade lidar technology.
CARS
electrek.co

XPeng launches P5 in China starting around $24,500 with plans for a European version

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has officially launched its new P5 sedan in China, ahead of deliveries in October. With the P5, XPeng looks to enter one of the largest vehicle segments in China currently dominated by ICE competitors, and introduce a technologically advanced EV that is competitively priced. From what XPeng has now shared, the P5 has the advanced features and affordable pricing to find success in multiple markets.
CARS
insideevs.com

XPeng P5 Electric Sedan Debuts With Unmatched Tech And Space

While the XPeng P7 may appeal to me as a driving enthusiast, being a vehicle designed for people who enjoy sports cars, such people don’t really consist a majority among the sedan-buying public. Most sedan buyers (electric or otherwise) these days want comfort, space, and tech, and the new XPeng P5 delivers in all those areas.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xpeng Inc#Rmb#Xpev#Sedan#Streetinsider Premium#Xpeng Motors Inc#The Company#Hkex#P5#Chairman Ceo#Rmb200#Rv#Navigation Guided Pilot#Ultrasonic#Ngp L#Lcc#Acc L#Valet Parking Assist
Benzinga

Xpeng To Launch P5 Smart Family Sedan On 15 September

Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) announced it will launch its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, on 15 September. The model will be launched in the Chinese market, and the customer deliveries will start in October 2021. Pre-sale of P5 kicked off in mid-July at a price range...
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Dada Group (DADA) Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System. Based on Dada Now's self-developed Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, it provides integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant application, rider application, to empower retail chain brands and delivery service providers to improve their delivery and management efficiency. More than 100 merchants, that operate proprietary delivery teams or need delivery services, have adopted this system to match their omni-channel orders, manage delivery capacity and dispatch orders.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Volvo Cars gears up for $20 billion IPO in coming weeks, sources say

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - China's Geely Holding is in advanced discussions with banks to list its Volvo Cars unit in the coming weeks, three sources told Reuters, in what is expected to be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year. Volvo Cars is aiming for a valuation of...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Week

Former FDA commissioner questions whether researchers should continue to publish sequences of novel viruses

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired Sunday that he doesn't expect that the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will become clear anytime soon, barring a discovery of an intermediary animal host or a whistleblower inside China coming forward with knowledge that the virus initially spread following a lab leak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy