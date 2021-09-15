Sustainable Green Team, Ltd (SGTM) Acquires Day Dreamer Productions
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that they have entered into an LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.www.streetinsider.com
