Sustainable Green Team, Ltd (SGTM) Acquires Day Dreamer Productions

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that they have entered into an LOI to acquire Day Dreamer Productions, LLC to offer in-house video production and marketing content to accounts while providing optimal brand exposure.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Brown & Brown (BRO) announces the asset acquisition of AGIS Network, Inc.

J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), and Kevin Sypniewski, founder and president of AGIS Network, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of AGIS.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Launches $450M Stock Offering

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450 million of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LCI Industries (LCII) Acquires Furrion Holdings Ltd

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), a manufacturer and supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Furrion Holdings Limited ("Furrion"), a leading distributor of a large range of appliances and other products to OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, utility trailer, horse trailer, marine, transit bus, and school bus industries.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Acquires Powersports

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation's largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire a Jacksonville-based powersports dealer with steady revenue growth and history of consistent profitability. The anticipated acquisition will support RumbleOn's continued growth by expanding the Company's footprint and strengthening its omnichannel strategy. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ArcelorMittal joins Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program as anchor partner

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. $100 million equity investment to be made over five years through XCarb™ innovation fund. 20 September 2021, 08:00 CET. ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces it has become an anchor partner in Breakthrough...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sells Automation Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B Cash

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies, today announced a definitive agreement with Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) to acquire its Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022 upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock being offered for sale by PEP TG Investments LP. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sells Detroit Assets and Operations for $58.4M

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced the sale of substantially all of the Company's Detroit assets and operations to Venture Steel Inc. The sale price, which exceeded the book value of the net assets sold, was $58.4 million in cash, subject to a future working capital adjustment, which is expected to increase the final sale price.
SPORTS
StreetInsider.com

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Acquires Upswift

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced the acquisition of Upswift, the creators of connected device management software for developers. The combined companies aim to deliver the industry's first complete development-to-device platform that bridges the gap between current IoT software silos and common DevOps processes, such as dependency scanning, CI/CD, artifact management, shifting left for application security, software distribution and more. This empowers developers to connect modern CI/CD and SecOps workflows to the world of connected devices, providing a complete process from software creation to full deployment on the device itself.
SOFTWARE
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence Spearheading Innovation in the Region

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence Spearheading Innovation in the Region. Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Restarts Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project and Expands Regional Exploration Activities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has restarted diamond drilling as part of its 2021 fall drill campaign at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project ("Project") located in Northwestern Ontario (see Figure 1).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
BUSINESS

