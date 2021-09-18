Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) (the “Company” or “Global-e”), the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 12,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price to the public of $64.00 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Global-e is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO