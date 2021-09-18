CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock being offered for sale by PEP TG Investments LP. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

www.streetinsider.com

