Form FWP PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP Filed by: PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP

 5 days ago

(To Prospectus dated September 30, 2020) 892,857 Shares of Common Stock, par value $0.02 per share. (the “Common Stock Offering”) (the “Convertible Notes Offering”) The information in this pricing term sheet relates to PAR Technology Corporation’s Common Stock Offering and Convertible Notes Offering and should be read together with (i) the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated September 13, 2021, relating to the Common Stock Offering, including the documents incorporated by reference therein (the “Common Stock Preliminary Prospectus Supplement”), (ii) the preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 13, 2021, relating to the Convertible Senior Notes Offering, including the documents incorporated by reference therein (the “Notes Preliminary Prospectus Supplement” and, together with the Common Stock Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, the “Preliminary Prospectus Supplements”), and (iii) the base prospectus dated September 30, 2020 (the “base prospectus”), each filed pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. References to “PAR,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to PAR Technology Corporation and, where appropriate, its consolidated subsidiaries. The information in this communication supersedes the information in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplements and the base prospectus to the extent inconsistent with the information in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplements and the base prospectus. Terms used herein but not defined shall have the respective meanings as set forth in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplements. All references to dollar amounts are references to U.S. dollars.

