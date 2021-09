The actor talks her new brand, LolaVie, her current hair routine, and the pressure that comes with creating "The Rachel" mania. It's not every day you roll out of bed, have your morning cup of coffee, and inspire a widespread hair trend… unless you're Jennifer Aniston, of course. Countless photos of her have been shown to hairstylists around the world throughout the past three decades, whether it's because someone wants "The Rachel" or just some well-placed blonde highlights. Although it might seem like a flex to have that power, Aniston says she feels the pressure for her hair to look its best "all the time."

