TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA RETURNS TO THE ROAD WINTER TOUR CELEBRATES THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MUL

Despite the early September heat, it might not be too early to get excited about the winter holidays. The PPL Center certainly is. The Allentown arena announced the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to the Lehigh Valley with two concerts scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. Tickets for the multi-platinum band, most famous for their prog-rock holiday music, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO