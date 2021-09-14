CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA RETURNS TO THE ROAD WINTER TOUR CELEBRATES THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MUL

visitokc.com
 7 days ago

PAYCOM CENTER – ONE SPECTACULAR SHOW ON DECEMBER 8. Oklahoma City (September 13) – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Oklahoma City. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the 3x certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

www.visitokc.com

Comments / 0

Related
daytonlocal.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra back in Dayton this Christmas

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will perform two spectacular shows at the Nutter Center in Dayton this Christmas. WINTER TOUR CELEBRATES THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MULTI PLATINUM ‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’ ALBUM. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour...
DAYTON, OH
greensboro.com

WATCH NOW: Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 9. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories." The three-times certified platinum album launched the group to...
GREENSBORO, NC
wearegreenbay.com

Happy Holidays! Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop at the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-known group is coming back to the Resch Center in time for the holiday season. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is on its Winter Tour and coming back to Green Bay on November 17 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This tour marks the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which started their legacy.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pitrelli
LehighValleyLive.com

Holiday favorites Trans-Siberian Orchestra to stop in Allentown this December

Despite the early September heat, it might not be too early to get excited about the winter holidays. The PPL Center certainly is. The Allentown arena announced the return of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to the Lehigh Valley with two concerts scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. Tickets for the multi-platinum band, most famous for their prog-rock holiday music, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
AL.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra ready to rock Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on 2021 tour

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced a winter tour that includes a Dec. 15 date at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The 7:30 p.m. show -- which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album -- will mark the prog-rock ensemble’s first appearance in Birmingham since 2019. The TSO, a holiday touring juggernaut, stayed off the road in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, switching to a livestream event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Siberian#Trans Siberian#Paycom Center#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Winter Tour#Other Stories#Music Director Lead
KDVR.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Colorado concerts

DENVER (KDVR) – The rock holiday tradition Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced a winter tour, including four shows in Colorado, after a year off the road. TSO 2021 Winter Tour: Christmas Eve and Other Stories begins a national tour country in November. The Ball Arena in Denver will host two shows on...
COLORADO STATE
On Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum add classic holiday shows: Trans-Siberian Orchestra & Globetrotters

It’s only September, but Fiserv Forum is already in the holiday spirit, announcing two stalwart holiday season classic shows. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) comes to the Fiserv on Boxing Day, Sunday, Dec. 26 as part of its Winter Tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s triple-platinum album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
104star.com

Al Pitrelli from Trans-Siberian Orchestra

They’re back! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” show that will be back at the Mid-America Center on November 17th. Al Pitrelli the guitarist and musical director of TSO called in to tell us about this years show.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Trans Siberian Orchestra’s Joel Hoekstra and Jeff Plate

After cancelling last year’s tour and just doing a live stream T.S.O. are back for another run of your Christmas favorites. Guitar virtuoso Joel Hoekstra is up first. We talk about what he’s been doing during the pandemic, his various other projects (Whitesnake, Cher, Solo) the Seattle Rock Camp coming up, and lots more.
MUSIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Fugees reuniting for ‘The Score’ 25th anniversary tour

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting as The Fugees to tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed 1996 album, “The Score.”. The shows will mark their first together in 15 years, Rolling Stone reported. They last appeared together in 2006 for a free outdoor show for fans in Los Angeles, according to MTV News and Billboard.
MUSIC
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Announces Australian ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour Dates

Two-and-a-half years on from her last headline tour of the country, Dua Lipa has revealed she’ll be heading back to Australia in late 2022 for her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour. Having last visited Australia in early 2020 for the Sydney Mardi Gras, a lot has changed for Dua Lipa in...
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

Tim McGraw features Waterloo singer in TikTok video

ST. LOUIS– Country singer Tim McGraw gave a big shout-out to a Waterloo woman after making a TikTok video featuring her cover of one of his songs. The cover is from Alexandra Kay. She is singing McGraw’s song ‘Don’t take the girl’. It has already received 6.9M views on TikTok and another million on Facebook.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
districtchronicles.com

Rolling Stones Make Decision on 2021 Tour Following Death of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones’ 12-date No Filter Tour will go on as planned this fall following the death of original band member Charlie Watts. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine on Thursday, promoter Concerts West confirmed, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.” Earlier in August, the band announced that Watts would not be joining the band on tour after he underwent an undisclosed medical procedure. At the time, the Stones confirmed that Steve Jordan, a member of Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos side project, would be taking over for Watts.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy