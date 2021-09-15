CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Spyder Revival lined up for Goodwood

Pistonheads
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are restomods and replicas and then there's GTO Engineering's Revival series. Mike visited the fiirm last year and drove their version of the 250 GT SWB, a car that apparently 'made the sort of noises that I hope will soundtrack the afterlife'. Which is about as lofty as praise gets. Now the Ferrari specialist has announced its latest interpretation: a hand-built, tool room copy of the 1960 SWB California Spyder.

www.pistonheads.com

AUTOCAR.co.uk

Mercedes to scale back AMG performance line-up

Mercedes-AMG’s model range will “decrease a little bit” in future, according to Philipp Schiemer, the performance division’s new boss. He said that under previous boss Tobias Moers (now Aston Martin CEO), AMG reached “a phenomenal position in the performance market” but he believes that, in line with industry-wide electrification trends, its model range should be scaled back.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Epic Mini Cooper Race To Feature Star-Studded Grid At Goodwood Revival

It's been a welcome return to the motor shows we love this year after the pandemic forced many of them to be canceled in 2020. Currently, the Munich auto show serves as a showcase of the future models and outrageous technologies that could one day find their way into our cars. The nostalgic Goodwood Revival is different, though, honoring motor racing from decades gone by with a slew of classic cars. Now, we have even more to look forward to at this year's event. A Mini Cooper race has been announced and the competitor list is quite literally the stuff of legends.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Reborn Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder Is A Modern Masterpiece

Many will agree that the Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder is one of the most beautiful cars ever made. Considering that original examples often sell for millions at auctions, it's also one of the most valuable. A few years ago, an original 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spyder sold for nearly $18 million. Only 106 250 GT California Spyders were made in SWB and LWB guises, making it one of the rarest, most expensive, and most desirable Ferraris.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autosport Online

Why Goodwood Revival’s revival will be an unmissable event

Commencing today with the second iteration of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy race for pre-1963 GT cars, formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy, the Goodwood Revival makes its triumphant return following the COVID-enforced cancellation of last year's event - although racing was still staged behind closed doors in SpeedWeek. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

BRM completes first 'new' P15 V16

Without question, BRM produced on of our favourite videos of this year. It was simple. In a surprisingly artful way, it showed the rebuilt Type 15 V16 motor running for the first time. We wondered if it might be the best engine-sound footage ever. "It's quite a substantial noise," one of the engineers told us. "It can be heard in my village, which is 10 miles away."
CARS
Shropshire Star

In Pictures: Classic motors and vintage glamour at Goodwood Revival

The event aims to recreate the halcyon days of Goodwood Motor Circuit as the spiritual home of British motor racing. Nostalgics and motor racing fans alike have been flocking to West Sussex for the Goodwood Revival – said to be the UK’s only race meeting staged entirely in period dress.
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Alpine A110 S | Spotted

It isn't often that we choose to highlight a car based purely on colour, but how terrifically good does this Alpine A110 S look? More often than not the mid-engined French fancy is seen in Alpine Blue or Iridescent White or Deep Black or Thunder Grey - and there's a good reason for this. Optioning any one of those colours costs between £780 and £1,656, according to the manufacturer's configurator. Opting for one of 22 limited 'historic' shades courtesy of Alpine's personalisation atelier is considerably more expensive.
CARS
Pistonheads

Southern GT GT40 | PH Readers' Cars

On August 20 2001, the very first thread was posted in our newly created Readers' Cars forum. More than half a million posts and twenty years later, we're finally bringing your contributions to life. Suffice it to say that for many of us on PH, this has been a long time coming.
CARS
racer.com

Legendary 1955 Silver Arrows at Goodwood Revival

Two Silver Arrows from the Mercedes-Benz Classic collection will be showcased at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival in honor of British racing driver, Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away in April 2020. One, the 300 SLR (W 196 S) is the late British star’s most famous racing car. Boasting starting number...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Lotus Emira V6 First Edition spec confirmed

It's safe to say that there's no upcoming car which has us in quite the same anticipatory tizzy as the Lotus Emira. Behold the reveal story with nearly 3,000 comments on it. Of course any new Lotus is certain to generate buzz among the faithful - but a car charged with replacing half the lineup and containing the firm's last-ever combustion engines, has a whole other level of expectation heaped on top.
CARS
Pistonheads

BMW M6 Competition Gran Coupe | Spotted

The M6 Gran Coupe was not roundly adored at launch. It was also not perhaps the easiest sell in the UK. In Germany, Exocet-grade large saloons vindicate themselves in the no-limit sprints between autobahn restrictions. Over here in the real world the niche is harder to justify in purely functional terms - especially when the Gran Coupe commanded a five-figure premium over the already terrifically fast F10 M5, which shared every major component, not least its 4.4-litre V8.
CARS
Shropshire Star

The big winners at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival classic car sale

A pre-war Bentley stole the show, selling for more than double its estimate. Over the weekend, Goodwood Revival made a comeback, with visitors from all over the world descending on the Sussex motor circuit in period-correct clothing to watch race cars from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s do battle on track.
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Goodwood Revival returns as stars come out to play

Famous names and iconic cars returned to Sussex as Revival celebrated the life of Sir Stirling Moss. The Goodwood Revival blasted back in style last weekend after its pandemic-induced hiatus, as the best historic racers in the world once again took on a cast of famous names from the past and present to keep bumper crowds of 50,000 gripped on each of the three days.
MOTORSPORTS
SlashGear

Porsche 911 Targa by Ares Design is a one-off beauty

The 992 series Porsche 911 Targa is already a thing of beauty. However, Italian auto builder and coachbuilder Ares Design – renowned for creating luscious renditions of production cars like other Porsches and a Tesla Model S convertible – has come up with something unique. So unique, in fact, that it’s a one-off creation for a very discerning (and wealthy) … Continue reading
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

Goodwood Revival 2021: the races, the drivers and how to watch

After an absence of two years, the jewel in Goodwood’s crown is back – the Revival. Celebrity drivers will don their vintage outfits and compete with classic cars, in a convincing demonstration that everything really was better in the old days. Among the entries is the 2009 Formula 1 champion, Jenson Button, racing a Jaguar E-type and AC Cobra, as well as a plethora of competition cars brought in to remember ‘Mr Goodwood’ himself, Stirling Moss, in the first Revival held since his passing.
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed | PH Review

For almost 15 years now, the Speed has been the Ronseal Continental GT. Those after speed bought a Speed and speed was delivered, with more power each and every time. Here's a Bentley model that's never had less than 608hp from a 6.0-litre, 12-cylinder engine; in its most recent iteration, there was almost 650hp. Nobody could ever accuse the GT Speed of not doing what it says on the tin.
CARS
Pistonheads

New Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 lands

You'll know about Hennessey by now. And if you don't, then you're not paying enough attention to the PistonHeads homepage. Because the tuner has done a lot lately. There's the Ford Bronco "VelociRaptor" that now kicks out 410hp from the twin-turbo V6. Or the 1,000hp Ram 1500 TRX pick-up, christened the 'Mammoth' with a supercharged V8. Or the $2 million Venom F5 hypercar with a 6.6-litre V8 kicking out 1,800hp. Good to see someone's got back to the office with post-corona spirit while the rest of us are still at home in our pyjamas.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS

