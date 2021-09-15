Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Official address Domenico Scarlattilaan 6 ● 1083 HS Amsterdam ● The Netherlands An agency of the European Union Address for visits and deliveries Refer to www.ema.europa.eu/how-to-find-us Send us a question Go to www.ema.europa.eu/contact Telephone +31 (0)88 781 6000 © European Medicines Agency, 2021. Reproduction is authorised provided the source is acknowledged. 17 September 2021 EMA/508191/2021 EMEA/H/C/005730 Withdrawal of application for the marketing authorisation of Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services (oportuzumab monatox) DLRC Pharma Services withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services for the treatment and prevention of recurrence of cancer of the bladder and the prevention of recurrence of papillary tumours. The company withdrew the application on 20 August 2021. What is Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services and what was it intended to be used for? Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services was developed as a medicine for two types of bladder cancer. It was to be used for the treatment and prevention of recurrence of carcinoma-in-situ (CIS) of the urinary bladder and for the prevention of recurrence of high-grade Ta and/or T1 papillary tumours. It was to be used in patients who had undergone surgery to remove the cancer (transurethral resection) and whose cancer had not responded to BCG immunotherapy (a type of cancer treatment). Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services contains the active substance oportuzumab monatox and was to be injected directly into the bladder. How does Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services work? Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services consists of a fragment of an antibody (a type of protein) which is attached to a cytotoxic (cell-killing) substance. The antibody has been designed to attach to a target found on cancer cells (EpCAM), allowing the medicine to enter the cancer cell. Once the medicine is inside, the cytotoxic substance is expected to kill the cell. The medicine was also expected to trigger an immune response against the cancer cells. What did the company present to support its application? The company presented results from a study in 133 patients with CIS of the urinary bladder or papillary tumours (high-grade Ta or any grade T1) whose cancer did not respond to BCG.

