Irving, TX

Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

 5 days ago

FLUOR ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND INCREASE IN TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR CASH TENDER OFFER. ·Fluor increases maximum purchase price for cash tender offer from $400 million to $500 million. ·Since June 30,...

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
Form DEFA14A Astrea Acquisition Corp.

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 17, 2021. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware 001-39996 85-2609730. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer. Identification No.) 55 Ocean...
Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
Inventiva’s 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Daix (France), September 10, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company's first-half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
ArcelorMittal joins Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program as anchor partner

$100 million equity investment to be made over five years through XCarb™ innovation fund. 20 September 2021, 08:00 CET. ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces it has become an anchor partner in Breakthrough...
Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Form 8-K Bath & Body Works, Inc. For: Sep 17

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE. as Specified in Its Charter) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if...
COLUMBUS, OH
Form 4 BALL Corp For: Sep 15 Filed by: CAVE MICHAEL J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock...
Form 8-K Alpha Partners Technolog For: Sep 17

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: APTM) (the "Company"), a blank...
Form 8-K Sesen Bio, Inc. For: Sep 17

Official address Domenico Scarlattilaan 6 ● 1083 HS Amsterdam ● The Netherlands An agency of the European Union Address for visits and deliveries Refer to www.ema.europa.eu/how-to-find-us Send us a question Go to www.ema.europa.eu/contact Telephone +31 (0)88 781 6000 © European Medicines Agency, 2021. Reproduction is authorised provided the source is acknowledged. 17 September 2021 EMA/508191/2021 EMEA/H/C/005730 Withdrawal of application for the marketing authorisation of Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services (oportuzumab monatox) DLRC Pharma Services withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services for the treatment and prevention of recurrence of cancer of the bladder and the prevention of recurrence of papillary tumours. The company withdrew the application on 20 August 2021. What is Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services and what was it intended to be used for? Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services was developed as a medicine for two types of bladder cancer. It was to be used for the treatment and prevention of recurrence of carcinoma-in-situ (CIS) of the urinary bladder and for the prevention of recurrence of high-grade Ta and/or T1 papillary tumours. It was to be used in patients who had undergone surgery to remove the cancer (transurethral resection) and whose cancer had not responded to BCG immunotherapy (a type of cancer treatment). Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services contains the active substance oportuzumab monatox and was to be injected directly into the bladder. How does Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services work? Oportuzumab monatox DLRC Pharma Services consists of a fragment of an antibody (a type of protein) which is attached to a cytotoxic (cell-killing) substance. The antibody has been designed to attach to a target found on cancer cells (EpCAM), allowing the medicine to enter the cancer cell. Once the medicine is inside, the cytotoxic substance is expected to kill the cell. The medicine was also expected to trigger an immune response against the cancer cells. What did the company present to support its application? The company presented results from a study in 133 patients with CIS of the urinary bladder or papillary tumours (high-grade Ta or any grade T1) whose cancer did not respond to BCG.
Form 6-K NatWest Group plc For: Sep 16

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
Form 8-K CIRMAKER TECHNOLOGY CORP For: Jul 12

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED) July 12, 2021. ____________________. Commission File No. ____________________. CIRMAKER TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Form 8-K PROFIRE ENERGY INC For: Sep 15

Profire Energy Authorizes Share Repurchase Program. LINDON, Utah September 16, 2021 - Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced the authorization to repurchase of up to $2,000,000 worth of the Company's common stock during the upcoming 12-month period. The program's repurchases is expected to commence on October 15, 2021 and continue until September 30, 2022.
Form 8-K Rimini Street, Inc. For: Sep 15

Rimini Street Introduces Board Members Jay Snyder and Katrinka McCallum. Company adds seasoned executives to its board who bring a combined 50+ years of technology experience including senior roles...
Form 6-K Lloyds Banking Group For: Sep 15

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer.  (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by...
MARKETS

