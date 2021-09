Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB: TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce positive geotechnical lab test results for its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. These are the first set of geotechnical lab tests conducted on the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) and indicate that the XIF materials are competent and have good to moderate strength properties and will result in a positive set of geotechnical parameters to be used in the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the XIF project.

