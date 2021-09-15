CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs (GS) to Acquire Specialty Lender GreekSky (GSKY) for $2.24 Billion

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) announced today a deal to acquire specialty lender GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) for $2.24 billion. Goldman will pay $12 per share, a 54% premium compared to the $7.77 per...

StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock being offered for sale by PEP TG Investments LP. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
pymnts.com

Goldman Sachs to Buy FinTech Lender GreenSky in $2.24B All-Stock Deal

Global financial institution Goldman Sachs will purchase FinTech lending company GreenSky in an all-stock deal worth an estimated $2.24 billion, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 15) press release. As part of the definitive agreement both companies entered into, GreenSky stockholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs common stock for...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs acquires digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit. Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Goldman to buy GreenSky fractional payment service for $ 2.24 billion

New York, Sep 15 (EFE) .- The investment bank Goldman Sachs will buy for 2,240 million dollars the financial services platform GreenSky, which offers installment payments on purchases without the need to use credit cards. In the announcement of the acquisition, which will be carried out in exchange for shares...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stagwell (STGW) to Attend Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger holding company built to transform marketing, announced today Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on September 23, 2021. For more information about The Company's involvement, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations, at ir@stagwellglobal.com.
NBC New York

Goldman Sachs Is Acquiring Buy Now, Pay Later Fintech GreenSky for $2.2 Billion

Goldman Sachs is acquiring fintech lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance. The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the deal, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee downgraded Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Universal Health Services (UHS) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse downgraded Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Sell

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar downgraded Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $10.00 (from $16.00). The analyst comments "Given the expected 3Q21 NDA filing for aldose reductase (AR) drug AT-007...
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) in Talks to Acquire Mailchimp for Over $10 Billion - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bloomberg reports that Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) is in talks to acquire email marketing company Mailchimp for over $10 billion. The report adds that there is still uncertainty whether the...
StreetInsider.com

PayPal (PYPL) to Acquire Japanese BNPL Service Paidy for $2.7 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced it reached a deal to acquire Paidy, a major Japan-based fintech platform that offers Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. PayPal will pay ¥300 billion...
techstartups.com

PayPal acquires Japanese buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech startup Paidy for $2.7 billion

Just last month, Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square acquired Australian buy now pay later (BNPL) fintech company Afterpay for $29 billion. The acquisition brings together two of the fastest-growing global fintech companies to advance the shared mission of economic empowerment and financial inclusion. As the BPNL race heats up, PayPal...
investing.com

GreenSky (GSKY) Moves 53.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

GreenSky (GSKY) shares soared 53.2% in the trading session on Sep 15 to close at $11.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks. This increased investor optimism...
