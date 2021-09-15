UPDATE: SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Announces CFO Departure, David Fletcher Appointed as Interim CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Glenn Richter, an accomplished financial executive with nearly three decades of experience overseeing finance and corporate strategy for multinational companies, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Richter was most recently Chief Financial Officer of TIAA, a leading global provider of financial services with $1.3 trillion in assets under management. He succeeds Rustom Jilla, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Mr. Richter becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters.

