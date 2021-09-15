CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Announces CFO Departure, David Fletcher Appointed as Interim CFO

 5 days ago

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that Chris Knibb, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has resigned to pursue other opportunities effective September 23, 2021. The Company will immediately begin a search for a new CFO. David Fletcher has been appointed interim CFO, while SOC searches to identify a successor. Mr. Knibb will be available to support the transition through December 31, 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlmd#Soc#Stocks#Soc Telemed Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Soc Telemed#Cfo#Company#H I G Capital#Ares Management#Randstad#Flotek Industries Inc#Envela Corp#Tarragon Corporation#Deloitte Llp#Bank Of America#Sord#The University Of Iowa#Access Physicians
