Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB: GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.

