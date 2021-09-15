CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apex Fintech Solutions (NSTB) Acquires Silver Management Group

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, which has previously announced a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), has acquired the Silver Management Group of Companies (“Silver”), a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brown & Brown (BRO) announces the asset acquisition of AGIS Network, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), and Kevin Sypniewski, founder and president of AGIS Network, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of AGIS.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Omnicom Group (OMC) Acquires antoni

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has agreed to acquire antoni, a Berlin-based, digitally-native advertising agency. antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Since its launch in 2015 with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Wealth Management#Investment Decisions#Nstb#Silver Management Group#Streetinsider Premium#Fintech Solutions Llc#Saas#Senahill Partners
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sells Automation Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies, today announced a definitive agreement with Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) to acquire its Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022 upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enfusion, Inc (NYSE: ENFN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Our solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. We simplify investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle."
STOCKS
InvestmentNews

Sawtooth Solutions acquired by Simplicity Group

Turnkey asset management platform Sawtooth Solutions has been acquired by financial product distribution firm Simplicity Group, the companies announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sawtooth, which will adopt the Simplicity brand, will continue to serve all its existing clients and a new base of advisers in the Simplicity distribution network, according to the announcement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Peak Fintech Group Inc (TNT) Acquires Huayan Kun Tai Technology

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peak Fintech Group Inc.(NASDAQ: TNT) today announced that it has acquired the assets of Huayan Kun Tai Technology Company Ltd. ("Huayan"), a private company that provides various SaaS (software as a service) solutions to insurers and insurance brokers in China.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Data Center Solutions Provider Service Express Acquires The ICC Group

Global data center solutions provider Service Express has acquired The ICC Group, a data center services company from the UK, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 562 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech DivideBuy Acquires £300M Lending Facility from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider, DivideBuy, has acquired a £300 million lending facility as it continues to focus on its growth and expansion efforts. As mentioned in a release, the funding from investment management company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, which also includes a minority equity investment, will be “instrumental in driving DivideBuy’s charge as a leading player in the point-of-sale market and further bolster the disruptive Fintech’s C-suite, platform investment and retailer network, both in the UK and internationally.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Acquire JMP Group (JMP) for $7.50/share, or $149 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) and JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP or “JMP”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Citizens will acquire JMP in an all-cash transaction.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) to Acquire King James Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Apollo Global Management (APO) Acquires 50% Stake in MaxCap Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that clients managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in MaxCap Group (“MaxCap” or the “Company”), a leading Australasian commercial real estate (“CRE”) financier and fund manager.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Blackstone (BX) Acquires The Chamberlain Group from The Duchossois Group for $5B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Chamberlain Group LLC (“Chamberlain Group” or “the Company”), a global leader in smart access solutions, today announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc. (“The Duchossois Group”), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality, market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Seabridge Gold Strengthens Management Team with 3 Key Appointments

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has appointed Ryan Hoel, P.E., as Vice President, Projects; Tracey Meintjes as Vice President, Engineering Studies; and Julie Rachynski as Vice President, Human Resources.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Acquires Powersports

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire a Jacksonville-based powersports dealer with steady revenue growth and history of consistent profitability. The anticipated acquisition will support RumbleOn’s continued growth by expanding the Company’s footprint and strengthening its omnichannel strategy. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the "Client") has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") to integrate Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service solution into its asset and integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy