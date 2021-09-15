Apex Fintech Solutions (NSTB) Acquires Silver Management Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enfusion, Inc (NYSE: ENFN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Our solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. We simplify investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle."

