Apex Fintech Solutions (NSTB) Acquires Silver Management Group
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, which has previously announced a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), has acquired the Silver Management Group of Companies (“Silver”), a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry.www.streetinsider.com
