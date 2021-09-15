CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Inflows Dwarf Bitcoin Investments As Institutions Diversify to Other Crypto Assets

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-performance blockchain Solana (SOL) is growing in popularity among cryptocurrency investors, threatening more established crypto asset investment products. According to digital asset management firm CoinShares, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw more inflows than Bitcoin and Ethereum during the week ending September 13th. During the period when the cryptocurrency...

dailyhodl.com

