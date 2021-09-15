CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestLawyers.com has named Daniel R. Taylor, Jr. the Triad’s 2022 Lawyer of the Year for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions. Taylor is also recognized for his work in Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation – ERISA; Litigation - Intellectual Property, and Litigation – Securities. Recognition is based on peer review. A principle of Taylor & Taylor Attorneys at Law, PLLC, Taylor is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and the Wake Forest University School of Law.

