Aerospace & Defense

By 2024, Boeing expects the commercial airline industry to be fully recovered.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commercial aircraft business should fully recover from its pandemic fall by 2024, according to Boeing, which raised its aerospace estimate for the following decade. According to Boeing’s annual market forecast report, the aerospace business will be worth $9 trillion over the next decade, up from $8.5 trillion a year ago.

