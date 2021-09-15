CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Firms Spend Over USD20.7 Billion Buying Own Shares, Topping Last Year’s Total

By Wei Zhongyuan
yicaiglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Sept. 15 -- In an attempt to buoy their stock prices, 1,000 firms listed in the Chinese mainland have spent more than CNY133 billion (USD20.7 billion) repurchasing their shares so far this year, exceeding the CNY104.3 billion spent on buybacks in the whole of last year. Companies such...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

