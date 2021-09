The Age of Empires 4 stress test is coming this weekend, and it's your best chance yet to try the game for free ahead of its proper launch. The developers at World's Edge unveiled all of the details for the upcoming stress test on the official site for Age of Empires 4, including when you can play: the Age of Empires 4 stress test will begin on Friday, September 17 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST and end at the same time on Monday, September 20. The full game launch will follow on October 28.

