Canisteo, NY

Updating Canisteo’s Codes Rules

 5 days ago

CANISTEO, NY – On Tuesday night, Todd Metcalf (an independent codes expert from Rochester), spoke with the village board in Canisteo, about updating the codes for the village. Metcalf explained that he can update the code book, as well as make it available as an E-code (an online version that residents can download from the Canisteo Village website). Metcalf pointed out that with the changes that are coming in from Albany regarding police, marijuana and plastic bags, there is a need for creating an up to date list of codes for all municipalities.

