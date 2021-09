Career· Lifestyle· Living· Living Well· Single Mom Life· Wealth. You have an idea for building an e-commerce business, but you do not know how to fulfill it. You have a desire to be independent, but not sure how? Do you have dreams that you keep in a drawer, and say one day maybe I will fulfill them? Most people do not fulfill ideas or dreams mainly because of fear, but if you apply your mindset to it, then you can be successful in whatever you choose.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO