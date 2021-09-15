Often Divided Americans Unite Behind Small Business - Aflac Survey Finds

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The American Rescue Plan is paying off for Maryland small business owners who received millions from the federal program. After a rough year, business has started to turn for the better for Myrie’s Island Kitchen owner Christine Mattis-Myrie. “We’re going very well, we’re doing very well,” said Mattis-Myrie. The Randallstown restauranteur has been open here on Liberty Road for three years but barely made it through 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused business to severely slow down. Fortunately, she got help just in time from the federal American Rescue’s Plan’s restaurant revitalization fund. “We were saved by the bell. The...

RANDALLSTOWN, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO