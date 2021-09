As Oregonians battle another brutal wildfire season, the notion of whether this will be our new normal lingers in the smoky gray air. . Even now that the epic Bootleg Fire has been successfully contained, Oregon is still fighting nearly 10 large wildfires within the state. Over the holiday weekend, the air quality index for Bend reached nearly 300 as smoke from wildfires blew through central Oregon. As we enter the one-year anniversary of the most devastating close to wildfire season in Oregon’s history, the future of air quality in our once crystal-clear state hangs desperately in the balance.

