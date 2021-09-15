CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Couple Transforms Sprinter Van into Off-Grid Tiny Home

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie and Abigail Rodriguez (Nat & Abi), a married couple from Charleston, South Carolina have opted for van life in order to pursue their intense passion for travel. They bought a 2004 Sprinter van for $6,000 and converted it into an off-grid tiny traveling home with an investment of about $10,000.

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Cars
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
Newsweek

'We Turn Vans into Tiny Homes'

Our basic tiny home van layout includes a bathroom, a fully functional kitchen, bedroom and living space. But some people like to add roof racks or hammocks, or they want mood lighting.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Ahorn Van Big City Is A Small, Clever Camper With A Full Bathroom

Having a small, maneuverable camper with the amenities of a large motorhome is something every RV lifer can appreciate. Such vehicles certainly exist, but there are usually compromises. We won't say this decked-out camper from German-based Ahorn Camp is compromise-free, but it does pack some impressive features for a camper of its size. And yes, that includes a full bathroom with an internal shower.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Home#Compost#Nat Abi
Lancaster Farming

Couple Modernize 20th Century Home

NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. — When Amber Fessler was using her new home’s 1950 double oven, she couldn’t turn it on to make pizza. As a newlywed who had just moved into the home with her husband, Dustin, a broken kitchen appliance became the catalyst to the couple’s plan for a new kitchen, one they had hoped to delay for a while after they were settled into their new place. It took the couple a while to find a home before they agreed on the .39 acre Lebanon County property.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
districtchronicles.com

Inside a Tiny Cabin on Wheels for Vanlife Couple and 2 Dogs

Nat, a chef, and Abi, a photographer, started vanlife three years ago after getting married, they told Insider. They share their tips and travel stories on their YouTube and Instagram accounts, both called Let’s Play Ride and Seek. Nat and Abi said they got their van for $6,000 in 2018...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
homecrux.com

Studiopepe Sling Chair For Ethimo is Inspired by Vintage Camping Seat

When we get home after a tiresome day, all we crave is a hot cup of coffee and a warm chair to rest our back in. Studiopepe’s inaugural design for Ethimo exactly offers us that. Studiopepe recently launched the ‘Sling Chair’ which is ideal for both indoor and outdoor seating. Not just this, it is also suitable for holiday and camping trips. The chair carries a vintage feel and is poised on four cross legs that hug each other in the bottom nub of the base.
CARS
architecturaldigest.com

A Couple Transformed Their 19th-Century Hudson Kitchen With Their Own Hands

Though New York is considered by many to be the greatest city in the world, it’s not without its drawbacks. Even the most die-hard New Yorkers appreciate a quiet and peaceful refuge away from the city’s five boroughs. And for some, their escape can become such an enjoyable haven that it becomes their full-time residence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
DoYouRemember?

Man Discovers Secret Window Behind Wallpaper Of His 1800s Home

Alex Howard, resident of Edinburgh, Scotland, is no stranger to old, historical architecture – but he likely never expected to discover features from a historical thriller in his own home. The house in question dates back to the 19th century and has plenty of secrets to tell – most notably, a secret window hidden behind the wallpaper.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy