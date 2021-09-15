CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia Power Names Doug Jenkins Vice President of West Region

thecolumbusceo.com
 5 days ago

Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Doug Jenkins as vice president for the company's West Region, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead external activities for 415,000 customers in a 40-county area that includes Columbus, Macon and Rome. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gwinnett County, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Commerce, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. During the attack,...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Region#Boards Of Directors#Georgia State University#Georgia Power#Board Of Directors#Region External Affairs#Community Engagement#Partnership Gwinnett#Electrical Engineering#Ieee
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy