This round is the biggest ever in terms of coverage area. The Indian downstream regulator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), late September 17 invited bids for 65 geographical areas under the 11th city gas distribution bidding round. Bids for these 65 areas are due on December 15. At present, there are 228 areas authorised by PNGRB in 27 states and union territories covering approximately 53% of the country’s area and 70% of its population. In the 10th bidding round, 50 areas were authorised for the development of the cit...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO