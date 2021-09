It is not just more listeners to existing shows that kept iHeartRadio at the top of Podtrac’s monthly ranker of the biggest podcast publishers in August. It was also more shows from which to choose. Podtrac says iHeart had a podcasting reach of 32.4 million last month with more than 252 million streams and downloads to a network of 590 active shows. That was up from 587 a month earlier. Both of iHeart’s numbers grew in August – reach was up 7% and streams and downloads were up 10% – despite the fact that a bug in Apple Podcasts has continued to depress download numbers. Apple has since pushed out a fix but the impact remains as iOS device owners slowly download the iOS 14.7 update.

