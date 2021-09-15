Eric Church shares behind the scenes video from ‘The Gather Again’ tour
Eric Church is sharing a behind the scenes video for his first in-the-round tour, titled ‘The Gather Again’ Tour. Church is hitting the road this week to support his triple album, “Heart & Soul,” which features the CMA nominated Single of the Year and Song of the Year, “Hell Of A View”. ‘The Gather Again’ Tour kicks-off this Friday, September 17th in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena and will wrap up on May 20th of next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.www.purecountry1067.com
Comments / 0