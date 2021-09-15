CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church shares behind the scenes video from ‘The Gather Again’ tour

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Church is sharing a behind the scenes video for his first in-the-round tour, titled ‘The Gather Again’ Tour. Church is hitting the road this week to support his triple album, “Heart & Soul,” which features the CMA nominated Single of the Year and Song of the Year, “Hell Of A View”. ‘The Gather Again’ Tour kicks-off this Friday, September 17th in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena and will wrap up on May 20th of next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

