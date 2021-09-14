CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Nolan Ditches Warner Bros., Takes His Talents to Universal Pictures

By Keith Dow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Facebook official. Christopher Nolan has left his longtime studio home, Warner Bros., and is making his next film with Universal Studios. There’s been speculation that Nolan was prepared to leave Warners for the past year, with the acclaimed director unhappy with how the venerable studio tried to weather the pandemic by releasing their entire film slate concurrently in theaters and on their streaming platform, HBO Max. The tactic is known in the industry as a day-and-date release.

