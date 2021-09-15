CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Centuries Converge at Fort Frederick Sept. 18

Cover picture for the articleLiving History Offers View into America’s Foundations. Fort Frederick State Park invites Marylanders to experience Fort Frederick’s unique role during three centuries that shaped our country from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 18. A day of events will offer a glimpse of the historic fort in four key eras: as Maryland’s frontier defense during the French and Indian War, a prison for captured British soldiers in the American Revolution, an outpost for Union troops during the Civil War, and as a camp for the Civilian Conservation Corps, which rebuilt the wall and the stone foundations of the interior buildings during the Great Depression.

