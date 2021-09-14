Aviation-maintenance school opening in Chicago

Here are Mayor Lori Lightfoot's prepared remarks as she unveils her proposed 2022 budget:. There are many truths about this City that I know. I know these truths from travelling the neighborhoods, walking the streets, and seeing and hearing from residents firsthand. Whether on the North Side in neighborhoods like Belmont Cragin or Portage Park, or the lower Southeast Side in Hegewisch or East Chicago; the West side in East or West Garfield Park, Austin or North Lawndale; downtown in the loop or in Streeterville; or the Southwest Side in Pilsen or Little Village, or the South Side in neighborhoods spanning from Hyde Park to Woodlawn and South Shore, to Roseland, Englewood, and so many neighborhoods in between.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO