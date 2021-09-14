CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aviation-maintenance school opening in Chicago

By John Pletz
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation Institute of Maintenance is opening the only aviation-maintenance school in Chicago in a former warehouse on the southwest side.

Crain's Chicago Business

Here's Mayor Lightfoot's budget speech

Here are Mayor Lori Lightfoot's prepared remarks as she unveils her proposed 2022 budget:. There are many truths about this City that I know. I know these truths from travelling the neighborhoods, walking the streets, and seeing and hearing from residents firsthand. Whether on the North Side in neighborhoods like Belmont Cragin or Portage Park, or the lower Southeast Side in Hegewisch or East Chicago; the West side in East or West Garfield Park, Austin or North Lawndale; downtown in the loop or in Streeterville; or the Southwest Side in Pilsen or Little Village, or the South Side in neighborhoods spanning from Hyde Park to Woodlawn and South Shore, to Roseland, Englewood, and so many neighborhoods in between.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot to name San Antonio schools chief as new CPS CEO

The chief of San Antonio's schools is going to be named the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools, sources tell Crain's. Pedro Martinez is Mayor Lori Lightfoot's choice to lead Chicago's schools system. Lightfoot has a news conference scheduled this morning at Benito Juarez Community Academy with CPS leadership—Martinez's alma mater—in Pilsen.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

NYC and Chicago rule Cannes Lions Creativity Report

Today, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity released its annual Creativity Report, which includes a comprehensive look at the trends that emerged among its winners as well as the top ten rankings of its award honorees across various categories. The lists, determined by tallies of Lion-winning and shortlisted work,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

City Colleges are an accessible bridge to careers

Companies, large and small, are faced with an imperative: to diversify their workforce. They recognize it is good for their business, affording a diversity of thought and life experience that will help them reach an increasingly diverse customer base. At the same time, this imperative also creates opportunity so that people from every part of our city can contribute their talents to a more inclusive Chicago economy that benefits us all.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Meet Pedro Martinez, the new CEO of CPS

A "data-driven leader with a strong financial background" lands at Chicago Public Schools, and as its new CEO, Pedro Martinez will confront a district with declining enrollment and simmering conflict with its powerful teachers—but, at the start of its second full pandemic school year, a district flush with federal relief money.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Look inside the 'whimsical' home Stephanie Izard is selling

Stephanie Izard, the chef and TV personality, is selling her home on the Near West Side. Izard, executive chef and co-owner of Girl and the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat, is asking $1.35 million for the house, which came on the market this morning. The four-bedroom, four-story house on Lexington Street is in the neighborhood between the University of Illinois Chicago campus and the Illinois Medical District.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Private School Planner

Welcome to Crain's 10th annual Private School Planner, which is packed with intel on great private school options in the Chicago area, thanks to the fine sponsors who made this custom supplement possible. Twenty-four top-flight private schools and educational organizations offer an in-depth look at their offerings—making this a must-keep...
EDUCATION
Crain's Chicago Business

The Catch-22 of ivermectin: Crain's Daily Gist podcast

Reporters Stephanie Goldberg and Alby Gallun talk with host Amy Guth about why the question of using ivermectin is a lose-lose for hospitals, the uncertain future of Helmut Jahn’s architecture firm and other news of the week. Find #CrainsDailyGist on Twitter and let's continue the conversation. Plus: Aldermen want stronger...
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

