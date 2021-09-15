An enchanting DIY drive-in engagement shoot at golden hour
Looking for creative engagement shoot ideas? We have the cutest story for ya, coming from blogger and DIY bride Amanda Puleo who set up this enchanting scene with her guy Austin. Amanda has always loved the idea of a creative engagement, and what better way to celebrate than to recreate their first date, seeing La La Land at a local drive-in movie theater? Soak up all the fun DIY details and golden hour portraits as you scroll through the gallery by Kayla Coleman Photography:
