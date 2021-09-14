CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

By Mallory
 6 days ago
Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."

Boise, ID
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

