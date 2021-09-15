CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art world aficionados, It girls and A-listers gather at the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition Party 2021

Cover picture for the articleAfter a day of torrential downpours, the sun finally came out yesterday evening in time for the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition Party, which was co-chaired by Grayson Perry and Batia Ofer. Since 1769 the annual exhibition has provided a platform for emerging artists to show their work, with many of the art world's biggest names discovered here. It has also, traditionally, been one of the best parties of the summer, so it's no surprise that it drew a glitzy crowd. A trio of Tatler cover stars were in attendance - newlywed Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Jenna Coleman - as well as singer Lianne Le Havas, author Bernadine Evaristo and designer Roksanda Ilincic. Guests were greeted by the New York Brass Band, before tucking into braised short-rib beef crumpets and a decadent truffle macaroni cheese. In between visits to chocolate design company BRIK's stand, where you could create your own playful dessert, the glitterati danced to DJs Arielle Free and Nabhaan Rizwan, before finishing the night in the main gallery with a performance by Joy Crookes.

