Margaret A. Cornelio Announces Her Candidacy for School Committee At-Large

Margaret A. Cornelio announced her candidacy for School Committee At-Large. The following is her statement:. “Hello, my name is Margaret A. Cornelio and I am announcing my candidacy for School Committee At-Large voted City-Wide and my name will be placed 4th on the Preliminary Election ballot, Preliminary Election to be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. I was born and raised in Everett and have resided in the same house with my Husband of 49 years where we raised our 4 children. My family have a century of history in Everett, my father owned and operated Mr. John’s Custom Tailors and Cleaners at 948 Broadway for over 50 years and two of my sons, Sandro and Sergio have ran and served on the Everett City Council. We have a long history in Everett and decades of service to our community and these are just some of the reasons why I would like to continue my public service to the City of Everett with my candidacy for School Committee At-Large.