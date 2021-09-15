Tom Abruzzese Announces His Candidacy for Reelection to the School Committee
Tom Abruzzese has announced his candidacy for School Committee. The following is his statement:. “I’m Tom Abruzzese, a candidate for reelection to the School Committee, representing Ward VI. I’m a lifelong Everett resident, a retired attorney for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a longtime coach in Everett youth sports, and a grandfather of five wonderful kids, three of whom attend the Everett Public Schools.everettindependent.com
