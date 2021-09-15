CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, MA

Tom Abruzzese Announces His Candidacy for Reelection to the School Committee

By Independent Staff
everettindependent.com
 5 days ago

Tom Abruzzese has announced his candidacy for School Committee. The following is his statement:. “I’m Tom Abruzzese, a candidate for reelection to the School Committee, representing Ward VI. I’m a lifelong Everett resident, a retired attorney for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a longtime coach in Everett youth sports, and a grandfather of five wonderful kids, three of whom attend the Everett Public Schools.

everettindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. During the attack,...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Everett, MA
Everett, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#The School Committee#Ward Vi
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy