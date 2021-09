In this week's Free Plug-in, we are featuring HOFA 4U+ BlindTest, which enables you to objectively compare plugins from inside your DAW. There's a joke that goes "that plugin you've been messing with for the last 10 minutes has been in bypass mode." It's funny because at one time or another we've all done that, thought we could hear the difference our adjustments were making only to find it was in bypass.

