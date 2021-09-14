CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The War on Drugs Share Video for I Don’t Live Here Anymore Title Track

By Scott Russell
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Granduciel’s The War on Drugs are back with the second single and title track from their forthcoming fifth album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, coming Oct. 29 on Atlantic Records. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” features backing vocals from indie-pop duo Lucius, who appear alongside The War on Drugs in the song’s accompanying video, which was directed by Emmett Malloy and shot in Los Angeles.

