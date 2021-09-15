The Summer of 2021 Weather Review from National Weather Service-Pueblo

Meteorological Summer (June, July and August) of 2021 started out very warm and dry with several high temperature records being set across Colorado through the first half of June, including June 16th when the temperature topped out at 100 degrees in Colorado Springs. This marks only the 10th time on record in which the temperature reached 100 degrees or greater in Colorado Springs. The second half of June was cooler and stormier, as several weather systems and cold fronts moved across the region.