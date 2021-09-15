CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

The Summer of 2021 Weather Review from National Weather Service-Pueblo

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 5 days ago

Meteorological Summer (June, July and August) of 2021 started out very warm and dry with several high temperature records being set across Colorado through the first half of June, including June 16th when the temperature topped out at 100 degrees in Colorado Springs. This marks only the 10th time on record in which the temperature reached 100 degrees or greater in Colorado Springs. The second half of June was cooler and stormier, as several weather systems and cold fronts moved across the region.

theprowersjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. During the attack,...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#South Central#Cpc
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy